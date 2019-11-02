Turkish-backed fighters have been advancing in the area since last month, leading to the displacement of about 200,000 people.

There have been concerns in Christian villages about possible atrocities by Turkey-backed fighters, which include former jihadists.

The SDF said it’s deploying the Syriac Military Council and Assyrian fighters in the Khabur river region. Both groups are part of the SDF.

