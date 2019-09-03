BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian prosecutors say they have charged a Syrian man suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group with committing acts of terror, murder and crimes against humanity in his homeland in May 2015.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that the 27-year old man identified only as Hassan F. participated in the beheading of a religious leader in the city of al-Sukhnah in Homs province and also took part in the killing of at least 25 people, including women and children.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole. According to the indictment, Hassan F. was the commander of a small, armed IS unit.

He was initially apprehended in December at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport when he and a female companion were found to have forged personal IDs.

