DAMASCUS, Syria — A Syrian official says the government will retake the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, either by force or through peaceful means.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in remarks published Tuesday in the daily Al-Watan that the government remains committed to regaining control over the entire country.

He says Idlib will go the way of three other regions that were previously considered de-escalation zones. In those regions, government forces backed by Russia and Iran laid siege to rebel-held areas before retaking them in bloody offensives.

Last week, Russia and Turkey reached a deal to avert an offensive against Idlib, which is controlled by a mix of radical groups and Turkey-backed Syrian forces.

Mekdad said: “Just as we won in every other part of Syria, we will be victorious in Idlib.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.