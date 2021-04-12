Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant used a kitchen knife to attack the two men, aged 55 and 53, because he believed they were a gay couple and considered this to be a “grave sin.” He was arrested almost three weeks after the crime and has been in custody since then.
The 21-year-old defendant is charged with murder, attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.
The defendant had been released from prison a month before the attack after serving a sentence for promoting the extremist Islamic State group and attacking a prison guard.
Prosecutors alleged that the defendant, who came to Germany as a refugee in 2015, had planned to carry out a further attack, details of which weren’t immediately known.
