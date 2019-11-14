The deployment is part of a deal reached between Russia and Turkey last month along much of the northeastern border that seeks to ensure Kurdish fighters leave the area.
Since the agreement was reached, Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.
Turkey began a major military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria last month, capturing dozens of towns and villages.
