The incident came just weeks after the death of President Emomali Rahmon’s mother-in-law, also reportedly of covid-19. The government has faced criticism over its denials and inaction after covid-19 spread in the country last year, and its failure to stem a disastrous new wave of infections.
The latest spike in cases, initially denied by authorities, has hit wealthy and influential families in Tajikistan. Radio Ozodi, the Tajik arm of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and other online Tajik media reported that 10 members of the president’s family had contracted covid-19.
The spread of cases among the country’s elite raises questions on how the coronavirus is impacting ordinary citizens, amid criticisms that authorities have long understated the true number of cases and deaths.
When covid-19 spread across the region early last year, health authorities for months denied the illness was even present within Tajik borders.
In recent months, the government has pivoted to declaring it has won the battle against the coronavirus, even as reports of an increase in covid-19 cases have multiplied on social media. When authorities denied a new spread of the virus up until mid-June, some Tajiks took to posting their positive test results online, according to Eurasianet, while clinics reported dozens of positive cases daily.
Rahmon’s sister, Kurbanbi Rahmonova, 64, died in an elite government hospital July 20, 10 days after she was hospitalized. There was no announcement on her official cause of death but local media cited medical sources saying she had died of covid-19.
The attack on Health Minister Jamoliddin Abdullozoda and hospital director Kholmuhammad Rahimzodaby by her sons was reported in local media citing officials in both the Interior and Health ministries. The two main victims sustained serious injuries and a number of other doctors had minor wounds from also being assaulted.
Deputy Health Minister Shodikhon Jamshed dismissed questions on whether Abdullozoda had been assaulted while the presidency declined to answer any queries, according to Radio Free Europe.
Until the virus hit the presidential families, health officials had played down the new wave. Health Ministry spokesman Emomali Mirzoyev told Radio Ozodi June 14 that although people had symptoms, their test results for covid-19 were negative.
“Many of these people, during the heat of early June, drank excessively cold, and even ice-cold, water and swam in cold waters. People who are going to the doctor are typically running high temperatures. But they do not have coronavirus,” he said.
Rahmon’s mother-in-law, Uzbekbi Asadulloeva, died July 5 at age 88. Her cause of death was not made public but local media cited sources saying she had died of covid-19.
Last week, a prominent imam called for prayers for the president’s son-in-law, powerful businessman Shamsullo Sohibov, who also reportedly contracted covid-19. Local media said he would be flown to Germany for treatment.
The president’s influential brother-in-law Hassan Asadullozoda, who runs a bank and owns an airline and many other companies, was also reported by local media to be in a serious condition as a result of the virus.
Health officials last week reported more than 1,051 cases and 26 deaths in the past month, amid widespread skepticism over the accuracy of official statistics.
In a press conference Monday, First Deputy Health Minister Gafur Mukhsinzoda blamed the latest wave of infections on the delta variant which he said likely entered the country from Russia.
Speaking three days after health authorities denied any case of delta had been registered, he said the virus was spreading much more quickly than it did in 2020, but the situation was not critical enough to warrant a lockdown.
No explanation was offered for the absence of the health minister himself at the press conference. Asked about doubts over the accuracy of covid-19 statistics, Mukhsinzoda said all countries had problems in their counting of cases.
The United States Monday delivered 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Tajikistan. Tajik health authorities say 460,000 people in the country’s 9.3 million population have been vaccinated.