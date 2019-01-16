Lovespace warehouse worker Pawel Mazur unloads boxes from a trolley to place them into their allocated zones at the warehouse in Dunstable, England Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Lovespace, which collects boxes from customers, stores them and then returns the goods when needed, says revenue from businesses doubled over the past year as enterprises large and small began stockpiling inventory because of concerns they will be cut off from suppliers if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

DUNSTABLE, England — British businesses large and small are stockpiling inventory because of concerns they will be cut off from suppliers if the country leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations.

The risk of a no-deal Brexit is increasing after the divorce agreement Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU was crushed in Parliament on Tuesday.

As companies stock up, storage space is running out and warehousing companies are enjoying a boom in revenue.

