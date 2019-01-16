DUNSTABLE, England — British businesses large and small are stockpiling inventory because of concerns they will be cut off from suppliers if the country leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations.
The risk of a no-deal Brexit is increasing after the divorce agreement Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU was crushed in Parliament on Tuesday.
As companies stock up, storage space is running out and warehousing companies are enjoying a boom in revenue.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.