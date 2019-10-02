ISLAMABAD — The Taliban have sent a high-level delegation to Pakistan’s capital as part of a tour that has included Russia, China and Iran in a push for support to resurrect a peace deal with Washington that seemed imminent just one month ago.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says in a tweet that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and head of their political office in Qatar, will lead the delegation during talks in Pakistan.