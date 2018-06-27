German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)

BERLIN — Late night talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of two other parties in her governing coalition failed to resolve a dispute over the treatment of migrants at the border.

Merkel’s conservative sister party, the Christian Social Union, wants asylum-seekers who have registered in another European Union country to be turned back at the border.

The chancellor has warned against Germany taking unilateral measures without the agreement of its EU neighbors, but faces a Sunday deadline to reach a compromise with her allies.

The caucus leader of Merkel’s party, Volker Kauder, told German public broadcaster ARD on Wednesday that he was hopeful a solution could still be found.

Andrea Nahles, who heads the center-left Social Democrats, said the situation in the government was “extremely tense.”

