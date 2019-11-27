British Ambassador Sarah Cooke said the lack of accreditation for credible domestic observers, the coordinated disqualification of opposition candidates and the opposition’s decision to boycott the vote had denied Tanzanians the opportunity to decide local leaders in a free fair and transparent manner.
During four years in power, the administration of Tanzanian President John Magufuli has stifled independent journalism and severely restricted the activities of non-governmental groups.
