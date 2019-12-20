Thunberg, who last week was named Person of the year by Time magazine, posted a photo of herself on social media Friday holding a sign with the accompanying text of “School strike week 70. Stockholm!”
Thunberg told Swedish news agency TT that she hoped to encourage more climate activists beyond those she has already inspired.
“Perhaps it also means that the word climate activist is no longer seen as a belligerent word and that more people are praised,” she said.
Thunberg is back in Sweden after attending the U.N. climate change conference in Spain.
