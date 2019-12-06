The victim can’t be named because of his age, but his family has said he is “now able to venture outside” and has regained some movement in his legs.

Police don’t believe the victim and the suspect knew one another. Prosecutors said Bravery told police he had thrown the boy to prove a point to people who doubted he had mental health problems. He allegedly told officers: “I wanted to be on the news, who I am and why I did it, so when it is official no-one can say anything else.”

Bravery’s lawyer, Philippa McAtasney, said the attacker had been assessed as having autistic spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and likely a personality disorder. He is being held in a psychiatric hospital and is due to be sentenced in February.

