Witnesses saw the attackers flee the scene on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to other cars.

Police couldn’t say yet if the two incidents were linked.

Sweden’s third largest city Malmo has seen several explosions and shootings in the past few years in cases linked mainly to organized crime and feuding gangs.

