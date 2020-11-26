Onalia Bueno, the mayor of Mogán on Gran Canaria island told journalists that the 10 hotels in her area currently housing 3,471 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, should be freed up by the end of December when the contract with the central government to house migrants expires.
Bueno has threatened to fine the hotels if they continue to rent out rooms to the Spanish government after December 31.
The government says the hotels are an adequate transitional solution given the plunge in tourism caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.