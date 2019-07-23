In this photo provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry for the Khabarovsk Region Press Service, a tent camp is seen after a fire near Solnechny village, Khabarovsk Region, Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Russian authorities say three children have died in a fire at the tent camp in a ski area in the Khabarovsk region about 6,000 kilometers (3.700 miles) east of Moscow, that housed some 189 people at the time of the fire, news reports said. (Ministry of Emergency Situations for Khabarovsk Region Press Service via AP) (Associated Press)

MOSCOW — Russian authorities say three children have died in a fire at a tent camp in the country’s Far East.

The cause of the fire that broke out early Tuesday in the camp has not been determined. Russian media say the camp, located in a ski area in the Khabarovsk region about 6,000 kilometers (3.700 miles) east of Moscow, housed 189 people at the time of the fire.

Russian news agencies quoted the regional governor’s spokeswoman, Nadezhda Tomchenko, as saying one child died at the scene and two more died in a hospital.

The children’s ages were not reported.

