BANGKOK — A Thai man has been sentenced to death for raping and murdering a German tourist on a popular resort island.

The Chonburi provincial court, in a ruling seen Friday, sentenced Ronnakorn Romruen to death after he confessed. It convicted him of rape, murder, concealing the body and driving a motorcycle under the influence of methamphetamine.

The court ruled that Ronnakorn raped the 27-year-old victim and then killed her by bludgeoning her head with a rock.

Ronnakorn was arrested in April after police discovered the body under rocks and leaves.

Koh Si Chang is a popular tourist destination with a population of 5,000 people. The island is in Chonburi province, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Bangkok.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.