BANGKOK — A Thai court has accepted a U.S. request that a Russian man who allegedly was in a gang that stole millions of dollars online from bank accounts be extradited to the United States, but the suspect could end up in Russia anyway.

A Bangkok court ruled Wednesday that Dmitry Ukrainsky be extradited to the U.S., where he has been indicted on fraud and money laundering charges. The court said Ukrainsky’s group stole money from victims in the U.S., Australia, Japan, England, Italy and Germany.

Ukrainsky’s extradition to Russia was already ordered last year by a Thai court after he agreed to return there after he finishes serving a 10-year, 8-month prison term in Thailand for fraud, money laundering and conducting business illegally as a foreigner. He was arrested in 2016.

