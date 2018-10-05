French authorities launched an investigation into the disappearance of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, whose wife reported to French police that he went missing after returning to his native China last week, reported local media Friday.

Meng, a former government minister, was last seen on Sept. 29, his wife said, according to unnamed French police officials cited by France’s Europe 1 radio station. Other police sources also confirmed the investigation to the Reuters news agency.

Interpol — headquartered in Lyon, France — is an international organization facilitating police cooperation across borders. Meng's wife reported her husband’s disappearance to French authorities because she has been living in France with their children, Europe 1 reported.

A spokeswoman for France’s Interior Ministry, which oversees the national police force, did not immediately respond to a request for independent confirmation. Neither did a spokeswoman for the Lyon prosecutor, which oversees investigations in the region.

In a statement, Interpol itself only said the disappearance is a “matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China,” and declined to elaborate further.

Meng was named president of Interpol in Nov. 2016, and his term is slated to end in 2020. He is the first Chinese citizen to head the body and was previously China’s vice minister of public security.

The circumstances of his disappearance have raised the possibility that he may have fallen into the dragnet of China’s multiyear anti-corruption campaign, which has seen thousands of officials and business executives suddenly vanish before re-emerging to face government charges months later.

That would be a stunning reversal for Meng, who was elected to head Interpol two years ago precisely at a moment when China was seeking international help to arrest corrupt officials. China in recent years has submitted to Interpol extensive lists of repatriation targets and “red notices” — an international alert for a wanted person ­— for what it says are corrupt fugitives.

At the time of his appointment, human rights groups expressed concern about the opacity of China’s legal system and warned that Beijing could use its clout in Interpol to arrest political dissidents.

While Meng was in charge, China has submitted “red notices” for dissident business executives and figures like the German national Dolkun Isa, the head of the Munich-based World Uighur Congress that represents the Uighur minority in far western China. China has labeled Isa a terrorist but has not provided public proof.

China last year also requested multiple Interpol red notices seeking the arrest of Guo Wengui, a dissident billionaire who had fled to New York while claiming he possessed explosive secrets about the Communist Party leadership.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news