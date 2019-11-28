The police in Ljubljana said three people fell out of the car as it crashed, two of whom died, while the other person remains in serious condition.

Migrants enter Slovenia from neighboring Croatia as they seek to reach Western Europe while fleeing violence and poverty in their countries in the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

12:35 p.m.

Croatian police say a migrant has been shot and slightly wounded while resisting police.

Police said Thursday the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the region of Gorski Kotar mountain, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Bosnia.

They say the migrant caused the weapon to fire while “actively resisting” police. No other details were immediately available and police say they are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

Another migrant recently was shot and seriously wounded in an incident that Croatian police described as an accident.

Rights groups have accused Croatian police of violence against migrants. Croatia has repeatedly denied this.

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have become stuck in the Balkans while trying to reach Western Europe.

