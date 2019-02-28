CORRECTS LEFT AND RIGHT -- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, and European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, pose prior to a meeting at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Michael Gruber/Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest on Brexit negotiations (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Austria’s leader says he would like to see Brexit resolved before the European Parliament elections in late May because it would be “absurd” for a country that wants to leave the European Union to vote for its legislature.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered Parliament the chance to delay Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure if lawmakers fail to approve her divorce agreement with the bloc. EU officials say that, if the U.K. is still a member by the time of the EU elections May 23-26, it would have to take part.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Thursday that if Britain seeks an extension to prevent a disorderly exit, Vienna would back it.

But he said that “ideally” an orderly Brexit should happen by the time of the elections, “because the participation of a country that wants to leave the European Union in European Parliament elections would, I think, seem more than absurd.”

___

10:10 a.m.

Irish drivers have been warned they will need a special insurance document to cross the currently invisible border to Northern Ireland after next month if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland says it has issued insurance firms with 1 million application forms for the internationally recognized “Green Card” document.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation Bloc on March 29 and so far Britain’s Parliament has rejected the government’s divorce deal, raising the chance of a chaotic “no deal” Brexit.

Governments in EU countries, as well as in Britain, have warned of potential disruption to trade and travel.

If there is a deal, there will be no change for citizens and businesses until at least the end of 2020.

