MOSCOW — The Latest on the collapse of a building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Rescuers have pulled an infant boy alive from the rubble of a Russian apartment building collapse that killed at least seven people and left dozens missing.

The rescue came about 35 hours after a section of the 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk collapsed in an explosion believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak.

The boy was seriously injured and his recovery prospects were unclear.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier Tuesday that 37 residents of the building had not been accounted for. Hopes of finding survivors were dimmed by the harsh cold: Temperatures overnight were around minus 18 Celsius (0 Fahrenheit).

1:45 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say the confirmed death toll from the collapse of a section of an apartment building has risen to seven, and 37 residents of the building are still missing.

Rescue crews on Tuesday temporarily halted their search through the rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse.

The collapse in the 10-story building before dawn on Monday followed an explosion believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak.

The Emergency Ministry’s office in the region about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow said on Tuesday that seven bodies had been recovered. Five people were hospitalized with injuries.

