Tesfaye says he believes “the increase is due to Brexit.” The 489 Britons are among a total of 3,566 foreigners who have sought naturalization in Denmark so far this year.

Citizenship applications need approval from parliament, which considers them twice a year.

10:05 a.m.:

British euroskeptic politician Nigel Farage is launching his party’s election campaign, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged him to make an electoral pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

Farage’s Brexit Party rejects Johnson’s divorce deal with the European Union and wants to leave the bloc with no agreement on future relations.

Farage, who played a key role in the campaign for Britain to leave the EU, hasn’t revealed whether his party will contest all 650 House of Commons seats up for grabs, or pick a few where it has a chance of winning.

Running in a small number of seats would help the Conservatives, who are vying with Farage for the support of Brexit-backing voters.

Farage said Friday there’s a need for “some kind of Brexit alliance.”

