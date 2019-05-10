ATHENS, Greece — The Latest on a government confidence vote in Greece (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Greece’s left-wing government has survived a confidence vote called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nearly two weeks before the European Parliament elections.

Tsipras’ government won the vote 153-136 late Friday following a heated three-day debate in parliament. His Syriza party has 145 seats in the 300-member assembly, but he also received support from eight independent lawmakers.

The prime minister turned a parliamentary censure motion against a junior minister into a test of his entire administration.

Political parties have been campaigning heavily in recent weeks ahead of the European Union parliament elections on May 26, and concurrent two-round local government elections on May 26 and June 2.

Syriza is trailing conservative rivals in opinion polls.

1:20 p.m.

Greek lawmakers are holding a vote of confidence in the left-wing government, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras turned a censure motion against a junior minister into a test of his entire administration.

Tsipras is expected to win the ballot late Friday. His Syriza party has 145 seats in the 300-member parliament, but he’s also counting on the support of independent lawmakers.

The vote follows a motion by main opposition, the conservative New Democracy party, against a deputy health minister over his disparaging remarks about one of its politicians who uses a wheelchair.

Tsipras backed his deputy minister, who has also sparked controversy by flouting laws against smoking in closed public areas, and requested a confidence vote.

Tsipras is trailing ND in opinion polls, and faces national elections in October.

