Leader of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, meets the media upon leaving the party’s headquarters in Rome, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte says he is aiming to form Italy’s new government by Wednesday. The populist 5-Star Movement is negotiating with the center-left Democratic Party to put their animosity as adversaries aside to avoid an early election that could put the right-wing League in power and make party leader Matteo Salvini premier. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

ROME — The Latest on Italy’s efforts to form a new government (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

The leader of Italy’s populist 5-Star Movement says an overwhelming majority of its activists have voted online in favor of forming a coalition government with the Democratic Party, a mainstream center-left rival.

Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that in “the next hours” the nation will learn the lineup of the coalition Cabinet ministers in what would be Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte’s second government.

Together, the two parties would command a slim majority in Parliament, where Conte must win confidence votes in order to govern.

With infighting plaguing both the 5-Stars and the Democrats, the vote in Parliament could be very close.

___

2:35 p.m.

Supporters of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are voting in an online ballot that will determine whether the party forms a new government with the center-left opposition Democrats.

Party activists are voting on whether to go ahead with a coalition with the Democrats, who are traditional foes, in a ballot that ends at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) Tuesday. Results are expected shortly afterward.

A “yes” vote would pave the way for premier-designate Giuseppe Conte to form a new cabinet after the 5-Stars’ previous coalition with the anti-migrant League collapsed. A vote against the new coalition would risk taking Italy into a new election that could strengthen the League.

The 5-Stars are deeply divided over a tie-up with the Democrats, as the two parties remain far apart on key policies.

