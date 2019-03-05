The Jaguar I-Pace model was elected “Car of the Year 2019”, ahead of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show, at the Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) (Associated Press)

GENEVA — The Latest on the Geneva auto show (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Lamborghini is vying for the younger — and decidedly well-heeled — set with the rollout of its new convertible Huracan EVO Spyder.

Featuring hybrid aluminum and carbon-fiber frame and gas-guzzling seven speeds, the Huracan was promoted in a glitzy video at the Geneva auto show on Tuesday that depicted an ultra-rich couple racing his-and-her models in green and red.

The new edition of the fabled Italian brand’s most successful V10 features “integrated vehicle dynamics,” with a centralized controller that can predict the driver’s intentions and adapt the car’s behavior to them.

That can help the driver to “have more fun than before,” CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press.

He said a lot of work was put into the aerodynamics, and connectivity was added to the design for the first time — “which is something that, for the young generation, is vital for the future.”

Domenicali said the price in Europe, depending on the country and taxes, would be about 220,000 euros (about $250,000), plus additions for options.

___

8:45 a.m.

Carmakers at the Geneva International Motor Show are unveiling new electric vehicles they hope will transform the industry as well as the high-end sports cars that are a fixture at the show.

Volvo Car Group’s Polestar is showing off a battery-powered compact car while Volkswagen is touting the whimsical ID. Buggy electric, a dune buggy with waterproof seats and holes to drain off the water after surfing. Honda is also showing a battery vehicle.

Lamborghini has the Huracan EVO Spyder convertible with a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph). Pininfarina on Tuesday unveiled the Battista, a battery powered speedster that can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than two seconds.

European automakers are rolling out more electric cars to meeting tougher limits on greenhouse gas emissions.

