Lithuania’s president has pardoned two Russians convicted of spying, a move seen as a step toward a spy swap with neighboring Russia that could include a Norwegian citizen serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in a Russian jail.

President Gitanas Nauseda’s office announced the move on Friday along with three unrelated pardons. Lithuania’s parliament last week voted to give its president the right to pardon a convict involved in a spy swap deal.

In return, two Lithuanians who both were sentenced in 2016 for spying in Russia could be released, as could Frode Berg, a retired Norwegian border inspector, who was arrested in Moscow in 2017 on espionage charges.

It wasn’t clear what the next step might be or when it would happen.

