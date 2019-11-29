They say “a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

The news comes after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.

___

2:20 p.m.

British police say they’re dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

A BBC reporter said he heard shots being fired and saw someone on the ground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD