Toppled trees cover the ground of a forest along route B31 in the Black Forest region near Breitnau, Germany, Thursday Jan. 4, 2018. A storm front which swept across northern and western Germany caused severe damages to forest stands. Forest rangers are warning strollers to be aware of damaged and toppled trees in the forest area. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

BERLIN — The Latest on the storm afflicting parts of Europe (all times local):

8 p.m.

A 50-year-old farmer has died in the Savoie region of the French Alps, the third known death since winter storms began battering northern Europe.

The Interior Ministry said the farmer was found dead on Thursday in a snow slide near Bonneval-Sur-Arc.

About 30 kilometers (19 miles) away, a search team made up of three dozen rescuers, two helicopters and dogs was hunting for a firefighter who was swept away by the torrential waters of the overflowing La Breda River after saving a family of three from the roof of a car.

Also Thursday, a 93-year-old woman was found dead in her house, which was flooded by a river in France’s eastern Isere department. The ministry couldn’t immediately say whether the woman’s death was a drowning or caused by a heart attack.

A skier also died Wednesday in France.

___

4 p.m.

France’s interior ministry says a second person has died in the country as a result of the violent storm battering northern Europe.

A ministry spokesman said a 93-year-old woman died after her house was flooded by a river in the eastern Isere department. On Wednesday, a skier died the French Alpine ski resort of Morillon.

The ministry added that a fire fighter went missing in the mountainous region of Savoie while rescuing a couple standing atop a car stuck in a river.

On Wednesday, a storm battered Europe with winds reaching 100 mph (160 kph), cutting power for thousands.

___

11 p.m.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has increased the risk of flooding in western Germany.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the Mosel river was closed to all shipping, with water levels 4 meters (13 feet) higher than usual.

Along the lower reaches of the Rhine, water levels were predicted to continue to rise until Friday.

Ships along the busy waterway near Cologne have been ordered to reduce their speed and remain in constant radio contact with authorities.

