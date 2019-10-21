Turkey has vowed to resume its offensive if the fighters don’t vacate the area by Tuesday evening, when the cease-fire ends.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration negotiated the accord after heavy criticism at home and abroad that it had opened the way for the Turkish invasion by abruptly removing its soldiers from northeast Syria.

___

1:45 p.m.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he is discussing an option that would keep a small residual U.S. military force in northeast Syria to secure oilfields and continue the fight against Islamic State militants.

He said that he has not made a final decision on that option and has not yet presented it to President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Esper said that some American forces that are in northeast Syria have not yet started to withdraw. He said they are working with Syrian Kurdish fighters to secure the oilfields in that region so the oil revenues don’t fall under control of IS.

He said the troops around the town of Kobani are withdrawing first, and troops in the northeast are still in the towns near the oil.

Esper also said that the U.S. is maintaining combat air patrols over U.S. forces in Syria as the withdrawal goes on. He said the U.S. is also using overhead surveillance to try and monitor the cease-fire it brokered between Turkish and Kurdish forces “as best we can.”

___

1:20 p.m.

Residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city have pelted U.S. troops with potatoes as they drove through, apparently on their way out from Syria.

A video by the Kurdish news agency posted Monday shows a convoy of armored vehicles driving through Qamishli. Angry residents hurled potatoes at the vehicles, shouting “No America” and “America liar,” in English. One vehicle backed up over the sidewalk, trying to get away from the people.

The bulk of U.S. troops in Syria are pulling out, after President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal following Turkey’s offensive in northeastern Syria.

The Kurdish forces, who had allied with the U.S. to fight Islamic State militants, agreed to a cease-fire brokered by Washington nine days into the Turkish offensive.

___

10:50 a.m.

Turkey’s foreign minister has renewed warnings that his country will resume its military offensive in northeast Syria if Kurdish fighters don’t vacate the region before the end of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire Tuesday evening.

Speaking in Istanbul Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “If they don’t withdraw, our operation will re-start.”

He accused Syrian Kurdish groups of 30 live fire violations of the four-day-old truce, which killed one Turkish soldier.

He said Turkey retaliated against these attacks.

He added however, that Kurdish fighters were complying with the U.S.-backed deal and withdrawing from areas that Turkey controls following its wide-ranging incursion, launched on Oct. 9.

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep, where it intends to resettle refugees.

