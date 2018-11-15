FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is played during an event to remember Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, in Washington. Saud Al-Mojeb, Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor, is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. Al-Mojeb told a press conference in Riyadh Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, that Khashoggi’s killers had been planning the operation since September 29, three days before he was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. (J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Latest on developments following the Oct. 2 killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Turkey’s foreign minister says the announcement by Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor on recommending the death penalty for five suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi falls short of Turkey’s expectations.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also insists that the suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s killing should be put on trial in Turkey. He says Ankara wants Riyadh to reveal who ordered the Oct. 2 killing of the journalist at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Cavusoglu says: “I want to say that we did not find some of his explanations to be satisfactory” and that “those who gave the order, the real perpetrators need to be revealed. This process cannot be closed down in this way.”

The minister also questioned why Saudi Arabia indicted only 11 out of 18 detained suspects. He also said the Saudi prosecutor’s announcement did not reveal where Khashoggi’s remains were taken.

___

2:50 p.m.

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Saud Al-Mojeb said on Thursday that Khashoggi’s killers had set in motion plans for the killing on Sept. 29, three days before he was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The prosecutor says the highest-level official behind the killing is Saudi former deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri, who has been fired for ordering Khashoggi’s forced return.

The prosecutor says 21 people are now in custody, with 11 indicted and referred to trial.

Turkey has blamed the highest ranks of power in Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi’s brutal death, saying the kingdom sent an assassination squad for him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.