The elected chamber also has record numbers of women, gays and minorities, including Conservative Imran Ahmad-Khan, Britain’s first gay Muslim lawmaker.

At least 45 lawmakers are gay, lesbian or bisexual, according to their public statements. One publication called it the “pinkest” Parliament in the world.

There are many new members, too, who attended public schools and universities — alongside the usual outsized number of graduates from posh Eton and Oxford, like Johnson.

Plus: a former dolphin trainer, a reality TV star, and a bodyguard.

New members this week wandered the confusing maze of corridors and winding stairs to nowhere.

There was the smell of roasts and beer in the hallways, as election wins were celebrated in the dozen restaurants and bars on the crumbling Westminster estate.

At a packed opening session Tuesday to confirm House of Commons speaker Lindsey Hoyle, the chamber looked different.

For one thing, it looked younger — and is. A lot of the old-timers retired, or were booted from the Conservative Party, or lost seats long held by the Labour Party.

With her win last week in Nottingham East, Nadia Whittome became the youngest lawmaker in Westminster. She’s 23 and a committed Labour activist who embraced outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn. She made headlines when she promised to donate two-thirds of her new $105,000 salary to charity.

In a short BBC clip, Whittome said that during the campaign, she was still sussing out temp Christmas jobs back home.

Coming into London, she told the broadcaster, “It feels a little bit like starting Hogwarts, but when the Death Eaters have all taken over.”

The Death Eaters in her Harry Potter metaphor being the Conservatives.

Among the new Conservative members are candidates who prevailed in the traditional Labour heartland in the north and Midlands of England, in struggling working-class, postindustrial towns.

Some of these new Tory lawmakers grew up in public housing, raised by single mums, and came from families that for generations worked with their hands. Like schoolteacher and trade unionist Jonathan Gullis, from Stoke-on-Trent North, whose victory unseated a Labour candidate in that constituency for the first time since World War II.

As the Telegraph noted, “Mr. Gullis is as far from the archetypal Tory toff as you could possibly get.”

The working-class Tories from the north could reshape the party — or collide with party traditionalists, who embrace lower taxes and less government.

On Monday, Johnson hosted Conservative lawmakers for group photos and drinks on the Thames-side terrace outside the palace’s Strangers Bar.

On Tuesday, the prime minister was backed by rows of green benches so packed with new Tories that many were sitting on the floor.

Standing at the despatch box, Johnson looked around the chamber and said, “I think this Parliament is a vast improvement on its predecessor.”

He asked the House: What are we going to do?

And his party behind him roared, “Get Brexit done!”

A humbled Corbyn stood and received a tepid response from his side. The 70-year-old socialist is stepping down as leader, with the fight to succeed him underway. Corbyn blamed Brexit and the BBC for his crushing defeat — but many in his party blame him, and an agenda that was too radical for voters in 2019.

Corbyn did get one good dig in, when he hailed the record number of women in the Parliament — but pointed out that the surge was all on his side of the chamber.

A total 220 female lawmakers were elected last Thursday, 12 more than the previous record in the 2017.

Of Labour’s 202 lawmakers, more than half, 104, are women. Among the Liberal Democrats’ 11 members, seven are women.

Johnson’s side is decidedly more male — less than a quarter of Conservative members are women: 87 of 364 Tories.

Jill Rutter, of the UK in a Changing Europe research initiative, said the Conservative Party under Johnson is “very different” from the one he inherited in July from Prime Minister Theresa May — who remains in the Commons as a backbencher.

Some of the Conservatives who rebelled against Johnson in the fall have lost or given up their seats. Meanwhile, the lawmakers at the start of their parliamentary careers are less likely to fight the party machine.

“This will be a much less rebellious Conservative Party,” Rutter predicted. “This is very much a Conservative Party that will see itself in debt to Boris Johnson for delivering this massive and unexpected victory.”

