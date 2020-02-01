Nothing is apparently off the table. Early in his presidency, Macron succeeded in making it easier for small French businesses to hire and fire employees. And late last year, he set his sights on what is known in France as the “mother of all reforms”— an overhaul of the country’s famously generous retirement system, a prize that’s eluded many of his predecessors.

After Macron introduced his reform project — streamlining a dizzying system of 42 separate retirement schemes into a single points-based system — there were two months of crippling strikes, a classic French form of public theater.

At the behest of France’s trade unions, national and local train lines came screeching to a halt, and even some flights were canceled as workers took to the streets to protest changes to their pensions and the national retirement age.

Macron charged ahead regardless, offering a few concessions but not any major ones, and the strikes are mostly over now.

But as things gradually return to normal, the 42-year-old president cannot quite be seen as the victor, and neither can the unions be said to have failed. In an environment of heavy malaise, the clash between an increasingly isolated Élysée Palace and the streets continues, only in different forms.

Though the transportation strikes appear to have finished, there are still violent struggles between French police and demonstrators.

Scenes that made headlines last week included a rare spectacle: firefighters, protesting the government’s proposed changes to their retirement packages, squared off against national police officers, who used tear gas and water cannons against their colleagues. Firefighters rank among the most respected public servants in France.

This month, Macron’s reform project will finally be considered in the French Parliament, where it is bound to be attacked by members of the small but loud opposition parties. Likely joining the opposition will be some members of Macron’s own faction, République en Marche (“Republic on the Move”), which holds an absolute majority in the lower house.

“There is no winner,” said Bruno Cautrès, a political scientist at Sciences Po University in Paris. “There truly seem to be questions that the executive doesn’t want to answer about this reform. Including the way it would be financed, and the realities of gains for the French.”

The real issue, Cautrès said, is one of communication.

“There are a number of stereotypes about France, notably that we are never happy,” he said. “But it has to be understood that we are a country where political and social conflict is important. To French ears, the question of social justice is very important. And for the moment, Macron has not made the explanation clear that his reform will be along those lines.”

The first half of the Macron presidency has been marked by nearly constant protests. First came the so-called “yellow vests” in 2018 and 2019, an amorphous movement that mobilized against a controversial carbon tax. It later became a general uprising against social inequality in general and Macron himself once the Élysée withdrew the tax in question.

At their height, yellow vest protesters smashed shop windows throughout the French capital and even vandalized beloved monuments like the Arc de Triomphe.

Then came the recent transport strikes, the longest continuous strike France has seen in decades. At the height of the Christmas season, these strikes interrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of people. Some workers stayed home, and a number of small businesses even announced that they were closed.

The recent strikes have taken their toll, and the irony is that introduction of Macron’s pro-business reforms may have made “le start up nation” a less-attractive destination for foreign investors than it was before.

On Friday, France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) released the figures on the country’s economic growth during the fourth quarter of 2019. GDP fell by .1 percent in the last quarter of 2019, compared with a .3 increase in the third quarter.

The French government has acknowledged the dip, but sees it as temporary.

“The strikes in December put a brake on France’s growth in the last quarter of 2019,” said Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister. “Some of our infrastructure, such as the ports, the railway network and petrol depots, were impacted.”

The government pitches its reform project as necessary, Cautrès said, but given the number of intricate details it contains, it has failed to explain to the average voter what, exactly, it would mean.