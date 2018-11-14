An anti-Brexit protester walks past a pro-Christian activist outside the Houses of Parliament on Nov. 14, 2018 in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Theresa May is heading into a crunch meeting with her raucous cabinet on Wednesday, facing a torrent of criticism from members of her own Conservative Party that her Brexit plan is a weak capitulation.

After months of struggle and delay, Brexit negotiators for Britain and the European Union announced on Tuesday that they had produced a draft agreement that sets out how the country will exit the political and economic union it helped create a generation ago.

The withdrawal deal, a technical tome written in euro-legalese and said to exceed 400 pages, will be discussed at an emergency cabinet meeting called by May for Wednesday afternoon.

It is a remarkable moment in British politics — a true cliffhanger, with social media and the airwaves filled with speculation about whether May’s deal survives the day.

At noon, May was in Parliament where she heard the roar of her own backbench, as Tories heaped derision on a deal they had not yet seen — but feared contained too much compromise.

Conservative Party member Peter Bone warned May she was “not delivering the Brexit people voted for.”

“Today you will lose the support of many Conservative MPs and millions of voters across the country,” he said.

On Wednesday, arch-Brexiteer Boris Johnson, who quit his job as foreign secretary over May’s proposals in July, urged the cabinet members to “live up to their responsibilities and reject it.”

“It’s vassal state stuff,” Johnson said earlier. “For the first time in 1,000 years, this place, this Parliament will not have a say over the laws that govern this country.”

Sammy Wilson, a parliament member for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which May needs to prop up her minority government, told TalkRadio that May’s plan “is not so much a deal as a double-cross.”

Outside of Parliament, Nigel Farage — top Brexit campaigner and a member of the European Parliament, called May’s withdrawal agreement “the worst deal in history.”

What will happen at the cabinet meeting is unknown — although May’s supporters say the prime minister would not be presenting the draft deal if she didn’t think she could muscle it through.

“Did anybody really think you could leave the E.U. without a lot of compromises?” said former Conservative Party leader William Hague.

Hague urged May’s ministers to consider the “big picture.” He told the BBC on Wednesday that the reported Brexit deal fulfills the mandate the British voters choose when they voted 52 percent to 48 percent in a June 2016 referendum to leave the European bloc.

“If what you want is to deliver on leaving the European Union, and have frictionless trade in goods at the border for the next few years until a future free trade agreement comes into force, and have control of our own immigration policy, and keep the United Kingdom together, all at the same time — well then a deal is going to look pretty much like this one seems to look like. It isn’t going to be dramatically different from that,” Hague said.

Yet it is possible that some cabinet members, finally faced with the text of May’s softer, slower-moving compromise deal, will balk — and resign or seek delay or press for a return to the negotiating table.

But if the cabinet endorses May’s proposed withdrawal terms, the next step would be a Brexit summit attended by leaders of the E.U.’s remaining 27 member states in Brussels later this month, with Nov. 24 and 25 penciled in as possible dates.

Following approval by the European leaders, the treaty would go to the British Parliament, where it would face an uncertain fate.

[Here are some of the doomsday Brexit scenarios]

Whatever happens, this deal is just the first stage of the lengthy process of ratifying Britain’s withdrawal from the E.U. To follow are negotiations over Britain’s future trade, security and economic relations with Europe — including side deals about immigration levels.

For the past two years, the greatest debate over Brexit has not been waged between Brussels and London, but within May’s fractious Conservative Party, composed of “leavers” and “remainers.”

Hard-line Brexiteers have pushed for a decisive split from European bureaucrats and courts, from E.U. rules and regulations, while others, led by May, have sought a softer Brexit, a bundle of compromises that keep Britain more closely aligned with Europe, to better protect the British economy.

Supporters of a hard Brexit have said May’s plan would leave Britain “a rule taker” vs. “a rulemaker,” subject to following Brussels laws for trade, without having much say in how they are written.

How to avoid the return to a hard border between Northern Ireland, which will remain in Britain, and the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the E.U., has been one of the toughest issues facing the negotiators.

The Europeans have insisted that in the case that a future free-trade deal is not secured, Northern Ireland should remain in the European customs union. May has said that is not acceptable because it undercuts the sovereignty of Britain.

May has previously said that it would be either her withdrawal deal or no deal at all, which many think would trigger severe economic disruption. But some of her critics said there were more options to explore.

The leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted on Tuesday: “If the PM’s ‘deal’ satisfies no one and can’t command a majority, we mustn’t fall for her spin that the UK crashing out of E.U. without a deal is then inevitable — instead we should take the opportunity to get better options back on the table.”

Most lawmakers in the opposition Labour Party are expected to vote against the plan if and when it reaches Parliament. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “We will look at the details of what has been agreed when they are available. But from what we know of the shambolic handling of these negotiations, this is unlikely to be a good deal for the country.”

Quentin Ariès and Michael Birnbaum in Brussels contributed to this report.

