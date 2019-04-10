For nearly three years, British Prime Minister Theresa May has been gambling that fellow E.U. leaders would yield to her demands when it came time for Britain to split from the European Union. Wednesday was her day to fold her cards.

With just two days before Britain could break from the bloc without a safety net, May must now beg to remain inside it. Wednesday’s decisive summit in Brussels could delay the departure for months, or even more than a year. Some Europeans hope it will never happen.

But if May is tapping out of the game, so too are the cautious leaders of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and other European countries, all of whom stand to lose from the unpredictable economic whirlwind set off by a no-deal divorce. Now they stand ready to offer a long extension to Britain’s membership in the European Union.

Kenny Rogers’s “The Gambler” may not have been on leaders’ minds Wednesday, but it might as well have been. They have considered when to hold ‘em and thought about when to fold ‘em. And on Wednesday they may all decide to walk away and also resolve to run. No one expects Britain to be pushed out on Friday.

“I will be in the flexible corner,” said Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen ahead of the meeting, advocating for a gentle approach to the British departure from the bloc it joined more than 40 years ago. “Because even if Great Britain does not hold the same place as in 1972, it is still important for Denmark.”

May arrives in Brussels empty-handed. The parliament is deadlocked, her party divided, her cabinet mutinous, filled with ministers who want her job. Now she will meet with an equally fed-up group of her peers, who are already planning to wrest away the controls of Brexit from London and need Wednesday’s meeting only to settle how tough to be.

“It’s about time that we take control of the length of the extension and not every time consider the request from the British side,” said a senior E.U. diplomat, briefing reporters about the discussions under ground rules of anonymity. “We think this time we will take it into our own hands.”

In London, hardcore Brexiteers are furious at the idea of delay. They say they are willing to see Britain break from the European Union with no deal, no transition period, no safety net. May requested until June 30. E.U. leaders are likely to give even more time than that.

“It could well be that it is a longer extension than has been requested by the British prime minister,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her parliament Wednesday before departing for Brussels.

The British Parliament has rejected May’s withdrawal agreement three times and there are not enough votes, at present, to try a fourth time.

European leaders are skeptical that May can get the exit deal passed anytime soon. But they also don’t see a road map for a political compromise across party lines. May could face a barrage from skeptical leaders on Wednesday, demanding to understand her plans.

“It is not a school exam, of course, but leaders will ask a lot of questions,” said a senior E.U. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive preparations.

May’s talks with the opposition Labour Party, to forge a compromise deal that could win approval in the divided House of Commons, have stalled. E.U. diplomats said that those talks barely figured into their planning.

Both Labour and Conservative leaders described the ongoing negotiations as “productive,” but opposition negotiators have complained that May was not moving far from her red lines. The sides are not meeting on Wednesday, but say they will return to talks on Thursday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has pressed May to enter into a customs union with the European Union. This would allow for relatively free and frictionless trade between the Britain and continental Europe. But it would likely mean that Britain could not seek its own trade deals abroad. Outside the E.U. but inside the E.U. customs union, it would have to accept decisions made in Brussels, but would not have a seat at the table.

[This is a pivotal week for Brexit. Here are four ways it could end.]

The idea that Britain will have to participate in upcoming elections for the European Parliament, three years after voters chose to leave the bloc, is viewed by Brexit advocates as abject failure by the May government to deliver on its promises.

European leaders, meanwhile, plan to focus a significant portion of their discussions on how to contain Britain as it lingers on like a wounded wasp inside their club, still possessing the power to inflict some nasty stings.

Advocates of a tough approach, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, want to wall off British policymakers as much as possible from making decisions inside the E.U. during the grace period.

In the coming months, the E.U. will replace its full slate of senior Brussels officials and begin talking about a new multiyear budget, areas where an adversarial Britain could stir up trouble.

Those leaders also fear that giving British policymakers a long time to sort out Brexit will deprive them of the pressure needed to push through a final decision.

But other countries say the risk of British troublemaking is low. Mostly, their leaders want to stop convening in Brussels every few weeks to fend off a new cliff-edge, freeing their time for other projects. Ahead of the talks, diplomats from the dovish countries felt France and Austria would yield to their push for a long extension.

“There are times when you need to give time time,” European Council President Donald Tusk wrote on Twitter ahead of the meeting, taking the side of those who favor a gentle approach.

But the leaders of the E.U. themselves, once they barricade themselves into the room and start hashing out the decisions, have sometimes been tougher on Britain than their lower-level advisers.

A long extension could set off a political firestorm in Britain, blowing May out of office. European diplomats said, and just as with Brexit, that was for the Brits to decide.

Quentin Ariès contributed to this report.

