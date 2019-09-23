

Activists demonstrate during a ministerial meeting on migration in Malta on Monday. (Domenic Aquilina/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Time after time, migrant rescue ships have arrived near the shores of Europe only to be left waiting at sea — sometimes for several weeks — as countries tussle over what to do with the people aboard.

But on Monday, four key European countries said they were trying to hash out a plan to end those standoffs, which have become symbolic of the continent’s failures on migration.

After a meeting in Malta, interior ministers from France, Germany, Italy and Malta said they’d reached a temporary arrangement — a first step, they said — in which they’d cooperate over the next few weeks to distribute newly arrived migrants. They’d then work with other European countries, starting with an Oct. 8 meeting of the bloc’s interior ministers, to broaden and formalize any deal and encourage more nations to take part.

There had been talk about each country committing to take in a set portion of migrants. But none of the four interior ministers provided specifics on Monday about how migrants would be distributed.

The meeting “achieved progress with a blueprint that can serve as basis for redistribution of migrants,” Joseph Muscat, Malta’s prime minister, tweeted. “It is an important step but albeit just one step. Success depends on widespread endorsement.”

Any eventual deal would offer a workaround for the contentious E.U. requirement that migrants seek asylum in the country in which they arrive — a rule that places a disproportionate burden on Mediterranean countries. The requirement has contributed to their resistance against allowing boats to come to port while setting the stage for the ad hoc negotiations.

“We cannot continue like this,” Dimitris Avramopoulos, a Greek politician and the European commissioner for migration, told reporters in Malta.

But the discussions about the management of new arrivals have been far from comprehensive. They have centered on new arrivals, not migrants who have already settled. They have not included countries with anti-migrant governments, such as Poland and Hungary, who are sure to resist being involved in any relocation scheme.

Above all, the discussions have focused on how to manage only one migration route, from Libya to Italy. This past year, though, far more asylum seekers have reached Europe by other sea routes: either departing Morocco for Spain or departing Turkey for Greece. In Greece, the rate of arrivals spiked recently as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to open the gates to more migrant crossings in a bid to gain financial support and political leverage in Syria.

But among the countries that met Monday in Malta, there has been an increased willingness to work together. Analysts say that is in large part because of political changes in Italy, where the country’s anti-E.U. and migrant-bashing torchbearer, Matteo Salvini, recently lost his place as interior minister after fumbling a bid for more power. Italy’s new governing coalition leans more to the left, and has signaled an interest in softening Salvini’s stance and drawing closer to the European establishment.

Before Salvini became interior minister in June 2018, Italy had been the default landing spot for migrants rescued from flimsy dinghies in the Mediterranean. But Salvini promptly closed Italian ports to charity boats, and crafted laws to fine ship captains and owners who violated orders and entered territorial waters.

In the subsequent 16 months, numerous rescue boats have been caught in limbo at sea, sometimes while facing food and water shortages or other health risks. In one case in January, migrants spent 19 days at sea after their rescue. In another case, in June, a vessel was preventing from docking for more than two weeks, before the captain defied Italian orders and docked at the island of Lampedusa.

“We welcome the fact that some states have decided to at least temporarily consider human rights at the EU’s external border,” a German rescue group, Sea-Watch, tweeted on Monday. “One thing is clear: The distribution of rescued people must be unconditional and take place ASAP in the nearest port of safety.”

Stefano Pitrelli contributed to this report.

