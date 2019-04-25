SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Thousands of people in Bosnia have attended the funeral of a prominent businessman and government critic who was gunned down this week in a mafia-style ambush.

Slavisa Krunic, who owned several businesses including a private security firm, Sector Security, was buried Thursday in his home village outside the northern Bosnian city of Banja Luka. Krunic was slain Monday in a late-night ambush outside his family home by men believed to have been hired assassins.

Krunic’s bodyguard and one of the attackers were also killed in the execution, which sparked a shootout. After the attack, critics of the ruling Bosnian Serb nationalist party and its hard-line leader, Milorad Dodik, have voiced fears that they too might be targeted.

