Several thousand also protested Saturday in cities including Hamburg and Marburg.

Many Germans are in shock over Wednesday’s attack in which two people were killed outside the synagogue and in a kebab shop.

The 27-year-old, heavily armed suspect tried but failed to enter the house of worship on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

The Halle attack has renewed concerns about rising far-right extremism and questions about the slow police response.

