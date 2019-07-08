SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Thousands of people have joined a peace march through forests in Bosnia in memory of the worst massacre in Europe since World War II.

The 100-kilomenter (60-mile) march that started Monday traces a route taken by Bosnian Muslims who fled the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica when it was captured by Bosnian Serbs during the war in the 1990s.

More than 8,000 men and boys were killed in and around the UN-protected enclave in July 1995. The massacre was branded genocide by international courts.

So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a memorial center near Srebrenica. The remains of 33 more victims will be put to rest on the 24th anniversary of the massacre next week.

