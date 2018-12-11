Albania University students protest outside the Education Ministry in Tirana, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Student demands include cutting tuition fees in half, doubling the budget for education and a greater student presence on decision-making boards. (Hektor Pustina/Associated Press)

TIRANA, Albania — Public university students protesting the cost of tuition fees have gathered for the largest rally to date, threatening to escalate it unless their demands are met.

Thousands of students on Tuesday held posters, blew vuvuzelas and shouted “Lower the tariffs!” in front of the Education Ministry. Students from other cities and Tirana high schools joined them in a peaceful protest.

Prime Minister Edi Rama appealed for calm on Facebook, asking the protesters to “build the bridge of communication with the government.”

Students have turned down government’s offers for dialogue.

Their demands include cutting tuition fees in half, setting a higher budget for education and a greater student presence on decision-making boards.

