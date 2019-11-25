Unionists say teachers’ salaries are lagging behind those of other public employees. Talks with the government are planned later Monday.

The strike started last month and was initially held on certain days of the week in a limited number of municipalities. But last week it was expanded nationwide and made open-ended to increase pressure on the government.

Union leader Sanja Sprema said strikers “are fighting for the future of our children.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD