Protestors attend a demonstration under the slogan ‘United Against Politics Of Fear’ in Munich, Sunday, July 22, 2018. ( Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

BERLIN — Thousands of people are protesting in Germany’s southern city of Munich against what they say is the “politics of fear” that is pushing public debate in the country to the right.

Police said 15,000 people took part in Sunday’s rally, which was supported by trade unions, church groups and artists.

Many of the protesters criticized Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer, and his conservative party for trying to close the country’s borders to migrants.

The Christian Social Union — which has long dominated Bavarian politics — fears losing votes to the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party in October’s state election.

Members of Seehofer’s party in the Munich city assembly had tried to stop employees of two publicly funded theaters from attending the protest.

