People began pouring to the streets at dawn, some chanting “Long Live Abiy!” and “You make us proud!” Major roads that lead to and from the airport to the prime minister’s office were blocked.

AD

Horsemen paraded alongside the Ethiopian leader’s convoy which was guarded by heavily armed members of the Republican Guard. Abiy experienced an assassination attempt shortly after he took office in April, 2018.

AD

While Abiy is often praised for his achievements in the region that include forging a peace deal with Eritrea and mediating the warring factions in South Sudan, many argue that considerable domestic reforms are still needed in Ethiopia. They cite the ethnic tensions that have claimed the lives of several dozens of Ethiopians as the biggest challenge that Abiy must address.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD