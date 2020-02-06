For hours after the crash, Turkish officials said there had been no fatalities, even as footage from the scene showed the plane had sustained what appeared to be catastrophic damage. It was separated into three pieces, with the nose almost completely detached from the rest of the fuselage and flipped over. Early footage of the crash showed what appeared to be a fire near the rear of the plane.

After skidding off the runway, the plane “drifted” approximately 165 feet and then fell approximately 100 feet off an incline, said Yerlikaya, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

He also wrote on Twitter that 139 injured passengers were sent to 18 different hospitals.

Pegasus Airlines said in an initial statement that the airplane “experienced a runway excursion” after landing at the airport. A later statement confirmed the deaths of three passengers but gave no further details on what had caused the accident.

“Some of the injured left the plane by their own means and for others, our emergency teams are trying to get them out of the plane,” Turkey’s transport minister, Mehmet Cahit Turhan, told Anadolu.

Videos posted on social media showed injured passengers being transported in a bus from the airport.