ISTANBUL — A Pegasus Airlines plane broke apart after skidding off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Wednesday evening, killing three people and injuring scores of other passengers, Turkey's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said.

The low cost carrier plane carried 177 passengers and was traveling from Izmir when it landed in difficult conditions in Istanbul as the city was lashed by strong winds and heavy rains, according to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya.

For hours after the crash, Turkish officials said there had been no fatalities, even as footage from the scene showed the plane had sustained what appeared to be catastrophic damage. It was separated into three pieces, with the nose almost completely detached from the rest of the fuselage and flipped over. Early footage of the crash showed what appeared to be a fire near the rear of the plane.

After skidding off the runway, the plane “drifted” approximately 165 feet and then fell approximately 100 feet off an incline, said Yerlikaya, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

He also wrote on Twitter that 139 injured passengers were sent to 18 different hospitals.

Pegasus Airlines said in an initial statement that the airplane “experienced a runway excursion” after landing at the airport. A later statement confirmed the deaths of three passengers but gave no further details on what had caused the accident.

“Some of the injured left the plane by their own means and for others, our emergency teams are trying to get them out of the plane,” Turkey’s transport minister, Mehmet Cahit Turhan, told Anadolu.

Videos posted on social media showed injured passengers being transported in a bus from the airport.

It was the second incident involving Pegasus at the airport in less than a month. A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen on Jan. 7, shortly after arriving from the United Arab Emirates, also in windy conditions.