Thunberg traveled to Turin in an electric car after attending the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, where she had given a speech accusing world governments of “creative PR” over their climate change stances.

The 16-year-old, who this week became the youngest person to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, warned that the decade that is about to start will be the one that “will define our future,” and will have a key impact over the rest of our lives.

“For sure her tenacity, her determination, is an example to everybody that reminds us that we need to fight every day for this climate crisis,” said Laura Vallaro, a climate activist who joined Turin’s demonstration.

