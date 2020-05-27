The information has surfaced recently because the capital had planned to allow the Greater Copenhagen Utility HOFOR to flush 290,00 cubic meters (10 million cubic feet) of unfiltered wastewater into Oresund starting Sunday. That decision has been postponed till October.
Thunberg said on Facebook that these actions are coming from “the same Copenhagen who claim they’ll be climate neutral by 2025.” The Danish capital aims to become carbon neutral by 2025, possibly the first world capital to do so.
The 17-year-old has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations and around the world. She founded the Fridays for Future movement that has inspired similar actions by other young people.
