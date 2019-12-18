That damage is now being treated, and an expert team is to sit down in the new year to discuss long-term strategies to help the tigers.

“We don’t want to just rely on our own judgement. We will sit down with other experts,” zoo manager Christian Kern said. “Animal welfare is our top priority.”

Aside from their knee problems, the animals - males Willi and Oscar and females Seri and Kiara - are doing well, exhibiting normal eating habits and playing with each other, according to the zoo.

The parents of the quadruplets, Harfan and Mayang, have lived at Tierpark Berlin since 2013.

