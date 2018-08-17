Four rare African white lion cubs sit in their enclosure at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Keepers weighed the three males and one female and carried out health checks on the cats, which are rare in the wild. The young lions were born on July 5, 2018. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)

BERLIN — They’re still tiny, but the white lion cubs at the Magdeburg zoo in eastern Germany are putting on weight fast.

The cubs — three males and one female — took turns on the scales Friday. The news agency dpa reported that the male cubs weighed in at an average of 6.5 kilograms (14.3 pounds) each, while their sister was a kilogram lighter.

The cubs weighed only 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) each when they were born on July 5.

Zoo visitors were able to watch through a window as the feisty felines were weighed one by one, showing their teeth and claws.

Zoo curator Konstantin Ruske says “we are very satisfied with the animals’ development.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.