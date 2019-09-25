Veyrat has been fuming since La Maison des Bois, in a mountain village in France’s Haute-Savoie region, lost its third star early this year.

Now he’s taking action. A court date is set for Nov. 27.

In a statement, his lawyer, Emmanuel Ravanas, said Veyrat simply wants the “exact reasons” for Michelin’s downgrade.

An indignant Veyrat, who uses only local products, says an inspector confused his emulsion with cheddar cheese “because it was yellow.”

