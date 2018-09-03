BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top diplomat says the world is going through a time of chaos and that the bloc must work more closely with international partners as the multilateral system comes under threat.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday that “the whole world is going through a moment of chaos, and the question is: is it a moment or is it a long-term trend?”

In a speech to EU ambassadors, she warned that “the very idea of multilateralism is being challenged.”

While she did not mention the United States or President Donald Trump directly, Mogherini underlined the importance of the Iran nuclear agreement and the global climate change pact rejected by Trump.

She said: “No great power is really great enough in the world of today.”

