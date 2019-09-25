The statement did not say why she was resigning.

Lautenschlaeger had questioned the need for more bond-purchase stimulus before a Sept. 12 meeting. The bank decided to launch such a program at the meeting.

Lautenschlaeger is from Germany, where the ECB’s stimulus policies have been criticized for propping up less financially solid governments and depriving savers of interest earnings.

The ECB sets monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

